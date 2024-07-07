Busta Rhymes Previews Remix Of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” At Essence Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Busta Rhymes performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Busta Rhymes left his New Orleans fans impressed.

Over the weekend, Busta Rhymes took the stage at the 2024 Essence Festival in New Orleans, where he dropped a major hint at what could be to come. As he finished up his set and prepared to walk offstage, he urged his DJ to play an apparent remix of Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track "Not Like Us." Busta Rhymes laid down some bars of his own on the reimagined version, and unsurprisingly, the crowd went wild.

The fun moment left listeners eager to hear more of the remix, though it's unclear whether or not he plans to release it. Either way, they're glad to see Busta get in on Kendrick and Drake's lyrical battle, which has been one of the most talked about feuds of the year.

Busta Rhymes Gives His Fans An Exciting Surprise At The 2024 Essence Festival

While Busta Rhymes certainly appeared to be in good spirits upon hearing fans' reactions to his apparent "Not Like Us" remix, he did express disappointment with the audience at another point in the show. Apparently, he spotted some attendees sitting down and filming on their phones, which he was not at all pleased with. He went off as a result, and the clip quickly began circulating online. "A-yo, f**k them camera phones, too. Let's get back to interacting like humans. Put them weird-a** devices down," he yelled. "I ain't from that era. Them s**ts don't control the soul. F**k your phone."

The tense moment prompted a debate among social media users. While most think he had a good point, some accused him of going overboard, and inaccurately gauging his fans' stamina. What do you think of Busta Rhymes previewing a possible "Not Like Us" remix during his recent performance at the 2024 Essence Festival in New Orleans? Are you looking forward to hearing the full version? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

