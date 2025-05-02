Will Ferrell Accidentally Disses Roddy Ricch While Describing His First Concert Experience

Will Ferrell has a lot of love for the hip-hop genre no matter the era and Roddy Ricch was lucky enough to have him show up to support.

Will Ferrell is quite the comedian who happens to have connections to rap. Of course, everyone who has heard Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N****s In Paris" knows the iconic reference from his Blades of Glory movie. He's also got a hilarious sketch with Drake from the 2017 NBA Awards show about perfecting cool handshakes on the court. But the respect for Will Ferrell goes deeper as he's a big fan of the music.

In fact, his first-ever concert that he attended was headlined by Roddy Ricch. That fact is now known thanks to a new clip obtained by The Neighborhood Talk from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Irvine, California native revealed this by way of one of the segments called "The Colbert Questionert."

If you haven't watched Colbert's program it's a collection of essential questions that get down to who a person is. It's not meant to be too serious, but the answers can sometimes be really deep. But since it's Will Ferrell, you know there's going to be some humor involved.

However, his answer to the question, "What was your first concert?" was not actually meant to come off as a joke. But the internet feels the wording of Will Ferrell's answer made it seem like he was sending a stray at Roddy Ricch.

When Is Roddy Ricch Dropping His Album?

Colbert asked, "Who is Roddy Ricch?" Ferrell's response? "Just a hip-hop guy about five years ago." "Would I know any of his stuff?" Colbert replied. "No," Will said simply in response. We can see where some folks are coming from as Ricch's activity in the last six years has been limited.

Moreover, the quality of the material that he has put out since Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial has been viewed as mediocre by many. But he does have a chance to prove those doubting him wrong. Hopefully though, the West Coast emcee actually follows through.

It's been a struggle for Roddy to deliver his next LP, THE NAVY ALBUM. It was initially supposed to release on December 6, 2024. However, it's received a few delays and is now scheduled to drop on July 18. Ricch has delivered a handful of singles for it already such as "Survivor's Remorse" and "Lonely Road" with Terrace Martin.

