will ferrell
- MoviesWill Ferrell Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Delve into Will Ferrell's journey from comedy to film and how it shaped his net worth.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Celebrates Birthday With Will Ferrell & John C. ReillySnoop Dogg turned 52 years old over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- ViralWill Ferrell Plays Kanye West & Jay-Z While DJing Frat PartyNo one knows what the actor at a Sigma Alpha Mu party in California means, but it's provocative: it gets the people going.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell Could Play John Madden In "Madden" Game BiopicThe "Madden" franchise is getting a biopic.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture50 Cent Praises Will Ferrell: "One Of My Favorite Actors"50 Cent met up with Will Ferrell at a Pacers game.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJamie Foxx & Will Ferrell Star In "Strays" TrailerWill Ferrell and Jamie Foxx star in the R-rated talking dog movie, "Strays."By Emily Burr
- MoviesFaizon Love Says Its Time For A "Black Elf" After Will Ferrell Shoots Down SequelFaizon Love says that it's time for a Black "Elf," after Will Ferrell declined to be in the sequel.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell’s “Elf” Costume Fetched Nearly $300,000 In Hollywood Memorabilia AuctionA volleyball from Tom Hanks’ film, “Castaway” went for even more than Buddy the Elf’s outfit.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell Explains Why He Turned Down $29 Million To Do "Elf" SequelWill Ferrell says the proposed sequel for 2003's "Elf" was too similar to the original.By Joshua Robinson
- TVPaul Rudd Plays Will Ferrell’s Therapist In New Dark Comedy, “The Shrink Next Door”The Apple TV+ series is set to premiere on November 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesJames Caan Explains Why An "Elf" Sequel Was Never MadeJames Caan says an "Elf" sequel never happened because Will Ferrell and Jon Favreau “didn’t get along.”By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Tease "Wedding Crashers" SequelFerrell says the sequel is "being written." By Noah John
- MoviesWill Ferrell To Star In Netflix's "The Legend Of Cocaine Island" Feature Film RemakeThe comedian will star in and produce a feature film remake of the documentary.By Lynn S.
- Movies“Elf” Was Originally Written For Jim CarreyDid Jim Carrey miss out on some racks?By Andrew Portnoy
- TV"SNL" Taps Larry David, Woody Harrelson & More For Debate ParodySNL went all out for their Democratic debate parody.By Cole Blake
- TVWill Ferrell's "SNL" Monologue Was Interrupted By A Ryan Reynolds CameoThe monologue went off the rails.By Cole Blake
- TVWill Ferrell Officially Entering The Podcast WorldActor Will Ferrell will soon bring his humour to the podcast game.By Sandra E
- MoviesRyan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Team Up For Musical Remake Of "A Christmas Carol"A classic with a twistBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentZach Galifianakis' "Between Two Ferns" Gets A Movie & Release Date"Between Two Ferns" is coming to Netflix!By Chantilly Post
- NewsJamie Foxx Flubs Line, Breaks Character On Live "The Jeffersons," "All In The Family" SpecialHe cracked jokes to get through the moment and caused others in the cast to laugh at his mistake.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBoots Riley Details The Time Will Ferrell's “Anchorman” Saved His LifeShout out Will Ferrell for this one. By Chantilly Post