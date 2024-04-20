Gunna And Will Ferrell Spotted Enjoying A Hockey Game Together

In what seems like a random assortment of names and places, rapper Gunna and comedian Will Ferrell linked up during a recent L.A. Kings game. The NHL's regular season just wrapped up but last week. But before it concluded the pair attended a contest against the Calgary Flames. Videos of the duo at the hockey game finally made the rounds online earlier today. In them, the "fukumean" rapper can be seen cracking up at something the comedian said. They'll have the chance to go to more Kings games as the team made the playoffs this year and will face Edmonton in the first round. Check out a video of the two during the game below.

Gunna has already been busy in 2024. Though he just released a new album last year that included one of the biggest rap hits of the year on it, he's already shifted his focus toward a new project. So far this year he's already released a pair of singles. The first is called "Bittersweet" and it dropped back in February. The song has clicked with fans to the tune of 11 million Spotify streams in the two months since it was released. His second single of the year "Prada Dem" dropped a month later in March. It features a guest verse from Offset and immediately shot onto the Hot 100 where it made its debut at number 54. The track already has an incredibly impressive 25 million Spotify streams.

Gunna And Will Ferrell At A Hockey Game

Recently Gunna gave fans a major update on the state of his new album. He revealed that the album will be called ONE OF WUN in a recent Instagram post. It came attached to a picture that many feel could be a potential album cover for the record.

Though the album doesn't have a release date yet, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that it could be arriving soon. What do you think of Gunna and Will Ferrell randomly crossing paths at a hockey game last week? Are you looking forward to his upcoming new album? Let us know in the comment section below.

