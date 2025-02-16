Will Ferrell & Ana Gasteyer Delivers SNL 50's Biggest Moment With "Not Like Us" Cover

Award-winning actor Will Ferrell pokes fun at the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef by performing a cover for the massive Lamar hit, "Not Like Us," for Saturday Night Live's 50th Anniversary show. On February 14, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert turned the track into a moment of pure comedy with Will Ferrell and actress Ana Gasteyer, in character as Marty Culp and Bobbi Mohan-Culp, delivered a choir-style rendition in front of audience of peers at Radio City Music Hall. Their exaggerated performance had the sold-out audience in stitches, with the actors barely holding back their own laughter.

The internet erupted as clips of the parody spread. “Didn’t know 'Not Like Us' had this kind of staying power,” one person wrote. “At this rate, it’ll still be playing next Christmas.” Another fan added, “I never knew how much I needed this until I saw it.” Some even joked about Drake’s ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group, suggesting he might come after SNL next. Social media would receive the clip instantly and provide mixed reactions following Ferrell's past collaborations with Drake.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" became the defining track of Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s long-simmering feud, turning a rap battle into a full-scale cultural moment. Released in 2024, the song arrived amid escalating tensions, with both artists trading diss tracks. However, "Not Like Us" stood out, delivering scathing bars aimed directly at Drake while resonating beyond hip-hop circles. The impact extended beyond music. "Not Like Us" dominated streaming charts, sparked heated discussions, and influenced public perception of the rivalry. Its presence loomed so large that Lamar performed it at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking one of the most defiant moments in hip-hop history.