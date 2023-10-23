Snoop Dogg Celebrates Birthday With Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 52nd birthday with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly on stage at Ferrell’s Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, on Saturday night. In doing so, the group performed the song, "Boats 'N Hoes," from the movie, Step Brothers, as well as a rendition of Snoop's 1993 hit "Gin & Juice."

"Yesterday was a very special day. It was Snoop Dogg's birthday," Reilly said on stage after rolling out a three-layer cake. From there, Snoop lit up his joint with a candle from the cake. "That's what I'm taking about," Reilly remarked. Snoop later shared a clip of the moment on Instagram. "My brothers surprised me," he captioned the post. "Will and John."

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Rapper Snoop Dogg, honoree Justin Bieber and actor Will Ferrell (as Ron Burgundy) onstage at The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on March 14, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber will air on March 30, 2015 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Snoop turned 52 on Friday, October 20. He spoke about celebrating his birthday during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "You gotta treat yourself, don’t cheat yourself," he told the outlet. "Like fine wine, I’m aging better with time. But we really only got a short time here, so making the most of life and trying to be the best version of me every day, by surrounding myself with good people, positive energy and love."

Snoop also discussed performing on his High School Reunion US Tour, which he described to PEOPLE as feeling like being, "on the road with my friends that have accomplished so much in this industry." He added: "And we got to see people of all ages and backgrounds come through, from grandmas to babies. I think that's a testament to not only the work I’ve put in, but the love I’ve shown the world. I've been able to evolve from generation to generation by being true to who I am. My mom taught me to love everybody from all walks of life, so I’ve continued to put that love out into the world."

