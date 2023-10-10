Snoop Dogg On Wanting To Be The “Dumbest” Person In His Circle

Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper and Long Beach legend, has never shied away from sharing his life lessons and wisdom gathered over his illustrious career. In a recent Instagram post on Sunday, he shed light on a valuable insight he acquired – the significance of being the so-called "dumbest" person in one's circle. Snoop recounted a conversation he had with Parrish Smith, one half of the legendary hip-hop duo EPMD. Smith had shared an exchange he had with another rap pioneer, Ice-T, about the concept of "steel sharpening steel." This saying essentially conveys the idea that individuals grow stronger or better when they surround themselves with people who possess strength, knowledge, and skill.

“If you’re the smartest one in your circle, you’ve got a problem,” Smith said. Snoop responded with, “I want to be the dumbest one on my team. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, that means I got some bad muthaf**kas around me!” This exchange between Snoop Dogg and Parrish Smith highlights an essential aspect of personal and professional growth – the power of one's inner circle. Surrounding oneself with individuals who possess diverse talents, knowledge, and skills can be instrumental in achieving success and personal development.

Snoop Dogg Shares A Convo He Had

The idea of being the "dumbest" person in your circle may seem counterintuitive at first glance. However, it underscores the value of humility and the recognition that there is always room for improvement. By being in the company of those who excel in different areas, one can continually learn, adapt, and evolve. Snoop Dogg's endorsement of this principle serves as a testament to his commitment to growth and excellence. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with some of the brightest minds in the music industry, always seeking to elevate his craft and remain at the forefront of hip-hop culture.

In a world where networking and connections play a crucial role in personal and professional success, Snoop Dogg's wisdom reminds us that the people we surround ourselves with can be our greatest assets. However, it seems like Snoop Dogg's circle is a smart one. In fact, he's always pursuing the latest and greatest business ideas. He recently revealed that he's interested in hosting a TV series for kids, to further be able to provide advice and knowledge. Seems like Snoop has gems for days and wants the world to hear his thoughts. Let us know if you agree with being the dumbest person in your circle on HNHH.

