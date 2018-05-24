john c reilly
- Pop CultureSnoop Dogg Celebrates Birthday With Will Ferrell & John C. ReillySnoop Dogg turned 52 years old over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- TVMagic Johnson Is "Not Looking Forward To" New HBO Lakers Show"Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" airs in March.By Thomas Galindo
- TVJohn C. Reilly Stars In Upcoming HBO Max Show Based On Showtime LakersThe show comes out in March 2022.By Thomas Galindo
- Entertainment"Watson & Holmes" Reviewed So Poorly That Sony Tried To Sell It To NetflixThe movie isn't even a week old. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Creed II" & "Ralph Breaks The Internet" Break Thanksgiving Box Office RecordsAmericans really took to "Creed II" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet" this week. By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJohn C. Reilly Says He's "All-In" For "Step Brothers" SequelJohn C. Reilly is keeping the "Step Brothers 2" dream alive.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Wreck-It Ralph 2" International Trailer Welcomes Buzz Lightyear & BaymaxDisney is bringing all their properties to this film. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Sisters Brothers'" Debut Trailer Stars John C. Reilly & Jake Gyllenhaal“Brothers by blood, Sisters by name."By Karlton Jahmal