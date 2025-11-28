Bars on Wheels: A Journey To Save Hip Hop — EP by Papoose

Papoose is in full rap-purist mode on Bars on Wheels: A Journey To Save Hip Hop. It's a tight, no-frills EP that leans into lyricism and message over trends. Across six records, Papoose sounds focused and unbothered by whatever’s hot. Instead, he chooses to double down on sharp writing and grown-man perspective. The project is one of Papoose's more lengthy releases in recent years and marks his return to hip-hop. His last project release was 2021's December. Moreover, on this new tape, he's proving that bars still matter, clarity still matters, and intention still matters. Papoose moves with purpose, calling out what he sees while holding himself to the standard he’s preaching. In an era where songs come and go by the hour, Bars on Wheels feels built to stick.