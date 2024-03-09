Meek Mill Shares "Times Like This" Music Video

Meek Mill has just dropped the music video for "Times Like This," a track from his latest project HEATHENISM. Fans and critics alike are hailing it as some of his strongest bars yet. He showcases his prowess as a wordsmith and his ability to convey powerful messages through his music. HEATHENISM, a five-track effort, features collaborations with fellow artists Fivio Foreign and Future on "Whatever I Want" and "Giving Chanel" respectively. However, it's Meek's solo tracks that truly shine, with his confident delivery and introspective lyrics taking center stage.

Moreover, among the standout tracks on the project, "Times Like This" has captured the attention of many. Over production by OthelloBeats and Gabe Lucas, Meek reflects on the journey he's taken since first entering the rap game. With lines like "I'm on the chopper, me and Rubin, and I’m exactly where I belong / Came up trappin' out the phone, these ni**as weren't happy I was home," Meek paints a vivid picture of his rise to success and the challenges he's faced along the way.

Watch "Times Like This" By Meek Mill Below

The song also includes a nod to one of Meek's most iconic tracks, "Dreams & Nightmares." It showcases his growth as an artist while paying homage to his roots. "You ever make a bad decision? Ni--as happy that you wrong? / I used to pray for times like this, you can't even imagine what I be on, ni--a," he spits. In the accompanying music video, Meek's lyrics are brought to life through powerful visuals. He further emphasizes the themes of resilience and perseverance.

In addition, from scenes depicting his humble beginnings to moments of triumph on stage, the video serves as a testament to Meek's journey and the obstacles he's overcome to reach his current stature in the industry. With his latest project, Meek continues to solidify his status as one of hip-hop's best. What do you think of the music video? Have you listened to HEATHENISM yet?

