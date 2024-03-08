Meek Mill's "Heathenism" First-Week Sales Get Him Ripped Apart By Critics

It's been an undoubtedly challenging few weeks for Meek Mill, and it looks like the Philly-born performer simply cannot catch a break. At the end of February, rumors that he was named in Diddy's latest lawsuit and slept with the Bad Boy Records founder ran wild. Despite having denied these allegations on various occasions, social media users continue to speculate. Amid chatter surrounding that whole debacle, Meek wrecked his brand-new car. Luckily, he seems to have been uninjured in the crash, though he admits it knocked him out.

Things appeared to be looking up for the rapper when he announced and later unleashed his new EP Heathenism last week. While it's been met with praise from countless fans since its release, critics continue to knock him online. This has only been compounded since the project's first-week sales were announced earlier today.

Read More: Meek Mill Wants To Help The Mayor Of Philly Fight Gun Violence After Shooting

Meek Mill's Heathenism EP Sells 6K Its First Week

According to a recent Tweet from DJ Akademiks, Heathenism sold 6K in its first week. While the number is certainly far lower than most fans probably expected, he appears to have remained confident in his success, based on his latest Twitter/X posts. Unfortunately, however, not everybody is so convinced. Ak's comments section has been flooded by countless users clowning him for the project's arguably low sales, and they're not holding back.

"All that controversy and still couldn’t break 10k," one critic writes. "Flopped so hard," another claims. Several users also took the opportunity to joke about Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks' recent feud, and how glad the latter probably was to spread the news. "Ak rubbing his hands together after getting this information," one user says.

Social Media Users Clown Meek Mill Over Heathenism First-Week Sales

What do you think of Meek Mill's new EP Heathenism selling 6k in its first week? Are you surprised? Do you think he deserves the clowning he's receiving online, or are critics doing too much? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some Twitter/X users' reactions down below.

Read More: Meek Mill Roasted For Wanting To Get Ghanaian Citizenship

[Via]