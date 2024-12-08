Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Continue To Live Large After Miami Dinner Date For Art Basel Weekend

BYGabriel Bras Nevares316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Finals-Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors
Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna during the first quarter in game one of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
These two have been outside all month!

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have not slowed down this December, following up two award show visits with yet another night out. Moreover, they went for a dinner date in Miami at South Beach's Carbone on Saturday (December 7) for Art Basel weekend – check out pictures by clicking on the "Via" link down below. It seemed like a pretty chill time all things considered, as both dressed pretty casually and did not seem to be with their two children. It's also just been wild to see the couple out and about so much this month, as they were in New York City for the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday (December 4). During this time, Rocky hinted that they will collaborate on new music very soon.

"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky told E! News about a possible Rihanna team-up on wax. "You know, we’ve got something in the works. [...] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."

Read More: Rihanna & Angel Reese Lock In A Collab During Award Show

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Out In Miami

Elsewhere, Rihanna also talked about how her kids with A$AP Rocky have really changed her life. "It’s impacted it greatly," she answered a question at the Footwear News Achievement Awards about how parenthood influenced her creative process. "It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that." Of course, this will probably disappoint many fans who are still waiting on R9 and on the Harlem rapper's next studio album. But we can't blame the superstars for focusing on their personal lives and finding artistic fulfillment in other areas.

After all, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna already gave us so much great music, and they seem so happy right now that we feel like haters for demanding more. In any case, it's just heartening to see them spend some quality time over some dinner. Previously this week, they went to London for the Fashion Awards 2024 on Monday (December 2). Rocky received the Cultural Innovator honor for his diverse cultural contributions on a global scale regarding art, fashion, and music.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Fans Are In Shambles After "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyl Pre-Orders Reportedly Get Refunded

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...