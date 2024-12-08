Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Continue To Live Large After Miami Dinner Date For Art Basel Weekend

These two have been outside all month!

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have not slowed down this December, following up two award show visits with yet another night out. Moreover, they went for a dinner date in Miami at South Beach's Carbone on Saturday (December 7) for Art Basel weekend – check out pictures by clicking on the "Via" link down below. It seemed like a pretty chill time all things considered, as both dressed pretty casually and did not seem to be with their two children. It's also just been wild to see the couple out and about so much this month, as they were in New York City for the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday (December 4). During this time, Rocky hinted that they will collaborate on new music very soon.

"I think you should just wait around and see," A$AP Rocky told E! News about a possible Rihanna team-up on wax. "You know, we’ve got something in the works. [...] I think [we love working together so much as friends first and then partners] just because it’s easy, especially with somebody you share a kindred spirit with or you share the same interests with. It’s pretty easy. It feels more organic or natural."

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Out In Miami

Elsewhere, Rihanna also talked about how her kids with A$AP Rocky have really changed her life. "It’s impacted it greatly," she answered a question at the Footwear News Achievement Awards about how parenthood influenced her creative process. "It’s a new priority. My kids are my priority. Music comes second to that." Of course, this will probably disappoint many fans who are still waiting on R9 and on the Harlem rapper's next studio album. But we can't blame the superstars for focusing on their personal lives and finding artistic fulfillment in other areas.