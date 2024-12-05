Rihanna & Angel Reese Lock In A Collab During Award Show

What could they possibly cook up together?

Rihanna and Angel Reese just made their admiration for one another very clear thanks to some new social media posts from the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday (December 4). The latter received the honors for the Style Influencer of the Year award, whereas the former just hung out there with her boo A$AP Rocky. When they crossed paths, Reese shared some videos of their interaction to her Instagram page, with them even remarking on how they want to collaborate on something in the future. We have no idea what this link-up could look like, but either way, we're excited for both of them to garner more pop culture crossovers.

Beyond Rihanna, though, Angel Reese has met plenty of other celebrities and musicians amid her newfound fame as a WNBA superstar. However, not all of them have the same results. For example, fans clowned DDG for a promo video he did with the Chicago Sky player, making it clear just how much shorter he is than her. He seemed to take it all in stride, though, as it's hard not to anticipate those types of comments flooding engagement.

Rihanna & Angel Reese Link Up

Anyways, back to this collab tease. The most obvious and logical way in which Rihanna could work with Angel Reese is if they endorse or promote each others' brands. RiRi has a pretty huge one in Savage X Fenty, so perhaps that's the vehicle through which they can cause some pop culture mayhem. As for Reese, she has a boatload of endorsement deals, business ventures, and media spaces of her own, so she could always invite the Barbadian singer on for some of those.