Rihanna Plays Piano In Lingerie Courtesy Of New Savage Fenty Ad

RiRi gives fans new music. Sorta.

Rihanna has taken a significant hand in the promotion of her Savage Fenty brand. She's appeared in several ads herself, and has promoted the brand at length on her social media accounts. Her latest Fenty ad might be her most notable yet, though. Rihanna slipped into lingerie to promote her new Lavish Lace campaign, and she decided to do so while playing a tune at the piano. The photos from the ad would have been more than enough to garner attention, but behind the scenes footage from the Fenty shoot has made its way online.

Rihanna mostly poses behind the piano, but she does tickle the ivories at the few crucial points during the shoot. She looks predictably spectacular, decked out in all yellow lingerie. Given the musical nature of the Lavish Lace ad, however, there were fans who took to the comment section to ask for an update on Rihanna's upcoming album. The pop superstar has been teasing the release of R9 since she last put out music in 2016. The last notable update we got from Rihanna was in June. She told ET Online that she plans to scrap the music she already had.

Rihanna Stunned Fans With All Yellow Lingerie

"I think that music, for me, is a new discovery," Rihanna explained. "I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!." Conversely, Rihanna has had a blast working on Fenty brand and her various brands. She recently announced that her products would be available at select retailers across nine different Caribbean territories. This will mark the first time they will be available in the singer's native Barbados.

"It's always felt awkward that my brand has not been in my home," she told ESSENCE. "So this is something I've always wanted to do. I've always pushed for it. The moment we were approved to come here, we came." Rihanna is also slated to appear on A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, DON'T BE DUMB. Unfortunately, her hubby's album has suffered nearly as many delays as her own. Fingers crossed we get both soon.