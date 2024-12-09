A$AP Rocky Hopes His Sons Have Inherited His Creativity, Doesn't Mean He Wants Them To Rap, Tho

A$AP Rocky hopes his boys follow in his creative footsteps.

A$AP Rocky hopes his kids stunt like their daddy. The entertainer mentioned this while he celebrated his artistic evolution and family life at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. He was honored with the "Collaboration of the Year" award for his work with Puma and Formula One. He reflected on fatherhood, fashion, and his hopes for the future. A$AP Rocky shares two sons with girlfriend and beauty icon Rihanna, RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 15 months.

Rocky credited Rihanna, his partner and Fenty Beauty founder, for crafting their children’s distinctive looks. “I don’t have much say in what they wear,” he admitted. “Sometimes she dresses them like me with kilts and everything, but that’s all her. She has great style and taste.” The rapper expressed his wish for his sons to inherit his originality and self-assurance. “It’s in their blood and their genes,” he quipped with a smile.

A$AP Rocky Wants Sons To Be As Creativity As Him

Fatherhood has subtly influenced his own style. “If I had to define my dad style, I’d say it’s more focused now,” he explained. “Before, it was just absurd outfits, mismatching for the fun of it. Now, it leans more toward quiet luxury.” The 36-year-old artist’s sartorial evolution reflects a blend of maturity and his trademark boldness. Rocky’s creative impact extends beyond fashion. At Puma, he spearheaded collaborations with Formula One, blending athleticism, innovation, and design. His role has solidified his influence in shaping modern cultural aesthetics.