Lil Baby Scores A "Touchdown" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

This new album sounds promising!

The year is not over yet, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best rap releases in December's first week. Kicking off our path towards the end zone is the latest single from Lil Baby, titled "Touchdown." It's a pretty nasty Wheezy beat with rattling trap percussion, dramatic orchestral samples, and the same lackadaisical flow that the Atlanta rapper has perfected over the years. Compared to his more mellow and expressive far, this is a pretty menacing display that might point towards his presumed upcoming album's direction. It's not the most new thing in the world, but it does a solid job of locking you into its verses.

Next up on Fire Emoji is the new album from NBA YoungBoy, I Just Got A Lot On My Shoulders. With an artist as prolific and lane-sticking as YB, any deviation is that much more potent. If you're used to the Baton Rouge lyricist's more aggressive fare, then cuts on this new project like "Stealing Out The Trap" may surprise you. The light guitars and drums don't do the best job of making his vocal delivery any less grading, but it's an interesting contrast that shows off his dynamism.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist

Elsewhere on Fire Emoji is a remix of one of the most viral 2024 hits: Hanumankind and Kalmi's speedy "Big Dawgs," which now features an opening verse from A$AP Rocky. The Harlem MC does a great job of matching this full-throttle banger with some boisterous bars and masterful flow control. On the opposite side of the spectrum is Roddy Ricch and Terrace Martin's gorgeous new collab "Lonely Road." This cut is a much more somber and reflective one, with saxophones emphasizing the passionate vocal performance from the Compton spitter.