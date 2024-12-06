Lil Baby Is Going To Reach The End Zone No Matter What On "Touchdown"

Lil Baby is naming his next album, WHAM, which stands for Who Hard As Me. With a title like that, fans should expect some extremely braggadocious and confident trap bangers. However, it could be more than just a collection of those. There could also be a nice mixture of themes that still tie into what Baby is shooting for. On his latest single, "Touchdown," the Atlanta native is rapping with a hunger and tenacity that has frankly been missing from him his sound for a little bit. Of course, he's got a different mindset now, as he's one of the biggest MCs in the game despite the recent vibe around his music.
He's not going to be dropping tracks like "Freestyle" very often, as that era was about him trying to prove himself. But in that same breath, he does sort of have pressure on him right now. Generally speaking, folks feel his quality has been slipping since the release of his Lil Durk collab tape, The Voice of the Heroes. So, with songs like "Touchdown," which has a real go-getter's mentality, it's going to be critical for Baby to have tracks in this vein. It's a simple record in terms of what of it's trying to do, but he just sounds livelier on the dark Wheezy production. It could take some a while to come back around, but this a solid return to form for Lil Baby, all things considered.
"Touchdown" - Lil Baby
Quotable Lyrics:
Back on my young n**** s***, made a bunch of this s*** (Uh-huh)
Watch me thumb through that s***, keep a blunt of that s***
And you know how I come when I come in through that b****
Got the streets in a lock, I done conquered that s***
Got the ball in my hand, I can't fumble this s***
He get hit stick, I get touchdown