Lil Baby Wants To Give His Girl Everything And Then Some On "Insecurities"

Lil Baby fans, welcome to the "Wham" era.

I provide for you, never lie to you, keep you right out the mix Baby, you would never be involved Got me wide open, we been vibin' A couple insecurities, I even fell in love with all your flaws You know I'm always workin', but I answer all your calls Ain't no hidden motives, I be doin' it just because

In this post, we are focusing on the latter, and this one sees the hitmaker showing his mushier side. He details his strong affection for a woman he's with. She seems to really be special because Lil Baby's is willing to shove aside her imperfections. He's spoiling her with material things, but also with his actions out of the goodness of his heart. Produced by Wheezy , CuBeatz, Klimperboy, KB, Juko, and Macshooter, the track features a nice guitar loop and some pretty piano keys the dance in and out the instrumental. It's a catchy tune for sure and it's a solid start for the future album.

Lil Baby is promising his hungry fans a special run going forward, and that includes a new album. The Quality Control signee and Georgia native did so via a fiery Instagram post , writing, "Ain’t It Crazy How They Tryna Play Me Like I Ain’t The One 😤😤!!! It’s That Time! I Would Say Again But This Run Will Be Totally Different!! I Had The Darkest Period Of My Life These Last Two Years But I Stayed Down And Overcame That S*** 🙏🏾 Now I’m Back To Fu*cin S*** Up As Usual…, Sincerely Wham!! WHAM (Who Hard As Me) currently doesn't have a release date, but Genius is expecting it to be a 2025 project. To formally kick off the rollout, Lil Baby came back today with two singles, "5AM" and "Insecurities."

