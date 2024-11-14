Offset Involved In Wild Brawl With French Rapper Gazo's Crew

Allegedly, the violent altercation was over a music video.

Recently, Offset visited Paris, where he was set to collaborate with French rapper Gazo. Unfortunately, however, things took a turn for the worse. In a new clip making its rounds online, the two artists' entourages are seen getting into an altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a disagreement about their music video plans. According to The Shade Room, Gazo's team accused Offset of failing to “do all the necessary things." As a result, Gazo reportedly demanded reimbursement for his feature, but Offset refused.

The brawl involved several people and got pretty ugly. At one point, Offset could even be seen kicking an unknown man in the head while he shouted: “B***h a** n***a.” A woman, who appeared to be with Offset's crew, also intervened at one point by swinging on the men with her shoes. She was shoved to the ground. At the time of writing, neither Offset nor Gazo have publicly addressed the debacle.

Offset & Gazo's Entourages Get Into it In Paris

Rapper Offset roams the CU sidelines before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're not permitted to post the footage directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see it, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. This isn't the only battle Offset has gotten involved in as of late, though most of his drama has not gotten physical. He and his ex Cardi B, for example, don't appear to have been getting along amid their divorce.