Offset & Gazo’s Entourages Fought In The Streets Of Paris For Shocking Reason

Recently, Offset's trip to Paris took a shocking turn for the worse, when he and his crew were involved in a brutal altercation with French rapper Gazo's entourage. In footage circulating online, the former Migos member could be seen scrapping with various people outside of a hotel. One man got kicked in the head, a woman was seemingly shoved to the ground, and more. According to TMZ, it all started over a music video.

Reportedly, Gazo's team wasn't satisfied with Offset's appearance in the video and demanded their $150K payment back as a result. Offset refused, per the outlet, ultimately leading to the altercation. AllHipHop reports that officers arrived at the scene, but didn't make any arrests. Neither of the artists has addressed the unexpected brawl at the time of writing. Hours after it took place, however, Gazo took to Instagram to share a photo of the two of them together, promoting his new album Apocalypse which Offset is featured on.

Luckily, it doesn't look like anyone was too seriously injured in the brawl. For now, it remains unclear whether or not the music video will still be released. This isn't the only drama Offset has gotten involved in lately, however. He's also been at odds with his ex Cardi B in recent weeks. Late last month, she went off on him in a series of heated tweets, making it clear that she has strong feelings about their split.