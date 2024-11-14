Who Is Gazo? The French Rapper Allegedly Connected To Offset's Paris Brawl

The French MC is at the forefront of France's drill scene.

Offset got into some trouble in Paris this week after an alleged confrontation with French rapper Gazo’s entourage. Although details remain scarce regarding the altercation, TMZ reports that the rapper's team approached Offset over a paid music video appearance that didn't meet their expectations. Fortunately, no major injuries or arrests occurred, but it did put a spotlight on Gazo, for better or worse.

As a frontrunner for France’s drill scene, Gazo’s distinctive style has garnered plenty of praise abroad. However, his gritty sound and rawness continued to propel his fame forward towards commercial success. This alleged incident with Offset brought him into the global spotlight but there’s much more to Gazo than the recent buzz. Here’s a look at his background and accomplishments that made him one of France’s most intriguing artists right now.

Gazo’s Background & Rise In The French Drill Scene

The Flame of the rap album of the year nominee, French rapper Ibrahima Diakité, AKA. Gazo, poses during a photo call prior to the first edition of "Les Flammes" music award ceremony at the Chatelet Theatre, in Paris, on May 11, 2023. (Photo by Zoulerah NORDDINE / AFP) (Photo by ZOULERAH NORDDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Born Ibrahima Diakité in 1994, Gazo hails from the working-class suburb of Paris, Saint-Denis. After going through a rough childhood that involved homelessness and getting deeper into the streets for survival–an experience that undoubtedly shaped his gritty, uncompromising sound–he eventually began rapping under the name Bramsou. However, he changed his name to Gazo after realizing that there were several other artists across the world with similar names, making it difficult for him to gain esteem because of the similarities.

He revamped his style under the stage name Gazo, shedding the more trap-centric production style and leaning into drill. It became a fruitful endeavor for him as he landed a collaboration on Gims’ album Le Fléau in 2020, setting the stage for a major debut the following year. In 2021, he unveiled his debut project, Drill FR, which transformed him into the face of French drill. By blending UK and US influences, he opened the floodgates for the genre in France, especially at a time when artists like Pop Smoke and Headie One ushered in a new era in New York City and London, respectively.

Altercation With Offset

In a heated incident outside Paris’s Hôtel du Collectionneur, a group reportedly connected to French rapper Gazo confronted Offset and his crew. According to TMZ, Gazo’s team was upset after Offset reportedly failed to meet the requirements for a music video in which they paid the former Migos rapper $150K to appear as part of a collaboration with the French rapper. Gazo’s entourage reportedly demanded that Offset return the money. When Offset refused, tensions quickly escalated.

Video footage shows the encounter turning physical as someone shoves Offset into a vehicle while his security attempts to de-escalate the situation. Amid the chaos, Offset’s team clashed with Gazo’s entourage in a full-blown brawl, with punches and kicks flying. Offset himself even broke free from his security to retaliate, reportedly landing a kick to one of Gazo’s associates.

The fight culminated in a scramble as Gazo’s crew tried to pull Offset back outside, with one woman suffering a fall in the scuffle. Despite the disorder, no arrests were made. The following morning, Gazo shared a photo with Offset, hinting that their upcoming “Wemby” collaboration might signal a truce.

Collaborations & Breakout Hits

Gazo’s began gaining incredible buzz following the release of “Drill FR 4,” the penultimate offering in the five-part “Drill FR” series, where he showcased his lyrical skill alongside Freeze Corleone. His gritty voice and intense lyrics captured the intensity of the streets of France, drawing attention from fans across the country. With singles like "Haine & Sexe" and “Inhumain,” Gazo pushed the boundaries of French rap, turning heads not just at home but internationally as well. The former eventually went Diamond in France.

The release of his debut album Drill FR in 2021 solidified his standing as a major player in the genre. The album featured collaborations with big names in French rap, including Freeze Corleone and Hamza, and was praised for its cohesion and unique sound. Drill FR quickly climbed the charts and became a cultural phenomenon, reaching a wide audience and propelling Gazo’s career to new heights.

Accolades & Growing International Attention

As Gazo’s music gained popularity, so did his reputation as one of the most influential rappers in French drill. His style—marked by raw, unfiltered storytelling—won him several award nominations, including the prestigious Victoires de la Musique. He also won Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 Le Flammes Awards. Evidently, this recognition extends beyond France. Not only due to his upcoming collaboration with Offset but also working alongside pillars of the UK scene, including Russ Millions and Headie One.

Gazo’s Influence On French Rap