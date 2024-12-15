ASAP Twelvyy Finishes Off The Year Strong With "Ain't Gon Cry"

ASAP Twelvyy continues to deliver.

Twelvyy's last full-length release, Kid$ Gotta Eat, arrived in July of 2023. Roughly a year ago, he dropped a deluxe edition of the project featuring the likes of Rome Streetz, ASAP Nast, ASAP Ant, and more. Following the release of the deluxe edition of the album, he went on a mini-tour across the United States in support of it. This included his first-ever headlining show in New York City at Sony Hall, for which he was joined by Rome Streetz, Teewhy G, and 27Delly in May.

The track itself boasts a laid-back beat and insightful bars. It follows the release of his single "Millennium Puzzle," which he dropped late last month. It also follows the release of various other singles he shared throughout 2024 including "Verrazzano Vision," "Bronx Zoo," "Checkpoint Charlie," and more. This latest release has fans demanding another full-length project from the NYC rapper, though at the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not he has anything in the works. "Best song out right now," one YouTube commenter writes. "It's just too gooooood," another says.

ASAP Twelvyy is closing his year with a bang , recently unveiling his new track "Ain't Gon Cry." He dropped the mellow song last week alongside a cinematic accompanying music video. "ENDING THE YEAR LIKE I STARTED IT .. IN MY BAGGER VANCE 🧨NOTHING CAN STOP ME🥷🏾 AIN’T GON CRY OUT NOW. RUN IT UP. 💥 MUCH LOVE TO MY TEAM SQUAD FANS FAMILY AND EVERY ONE PUSHING THE MOVEMENT.. THANK YOU," he wrote of the song on Instagram.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.