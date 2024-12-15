ASAP Twelvyy Finishes Off The Year Strong With "Ain't Gon Cry"

ASAP Twelvyy is closing his year with a bang, recently unveiling his new track "Ain't Gon Cry." He dropped the mellow song last week alongside a cinematic accompanying music video. "ENDING THE YEAR LIKE I STARTED IT .. IN MY BAGGER VANCE 🧨NOTHING CAN STOP ME🥷🏾 AIN’T GON CRY OUT NOW. RUN IT UP. 💥 MUCH LOVE TO MY TEAM SQUAD FANS FAMILY AND EVERY ONE PUSHING THE MOVEMENT.. THANK YOU," he wrote of the song on Instagram.
The track itself boasts a laid-back beat and insightful bars. It follows the release of his single "Millennium Puzzle," which he dropped late last month. It also follows the release of various other singles he shared throughout 2024 including "Verrazzano Vision," "Bronx Zoo," "Checkpoint Charlie," and more. This latest release has fans demanding another full-length project from the NYC rapper, though at the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not he has anything in the works. "Best song out right now," one YouTube commenter writes. "It's just too gooooood," another says.
Twelvyy's last full-length release, Kid$ Gotta Eat, arrived in July of 2023. Roughly a year ago, he dropped a deluxe edition of the project featuring the likes of Rome Streetz, ASAP Nast, ASAP Ant, and more. Following the release of the deluxe edition of the album, he went on a mini-tour across the United States in support of it. This included his first-ever headlining show in New York City at Sony Hall, for which he was joined by Rome Streetz, Teewhy G, and 27Delly in May.
ASAP Twelvyy Drops Cinematic Music Video
Quotable Lyrics:
The night is longer than the day still
Always runnin' to the bank it's hard to stay still