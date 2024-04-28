ASAP Twelvyy Is Focused On New Single "Checkpoint Charlie"

Earlier this month, ASAP Twelvyy unleashed his first solo single of the year, "Checkpoint Charlie." The NYC-born performer's focused flow shines through on the laid-back track, which samples Metro Boomin and Coi Leray's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack cut, "Self Love." Twelvyy's latest release sees him rhyme about making music, touring, and chasing his dreams.

ASAP Twelvyy's new song follows the December 2023 release of Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe), which boasts features from Rome Streetz, ASAP Nast, ASAP Ant, and more. The deluxe edition of the album provided fans with an additional five new tracks that weren't on the original, which he unveiled in July of last year.

ASAP Twelvyy Drops New Heat Amid Kid$ Gotta Eat Tour

New music is far from the only thing ASAP Twelvyy has to be excited about these days, however. He's also currently making his way around the U.S. on a mini tour in support of Kid$ Gotta Eat. He's gearing up for his first-ever headlining show in New York City at Sony Hall. He'll be joined by Rome Streetz, Teewhy G, and 27Delly. The show is scheduled for May 23, 2024, and tickets are available for purchase now. In recent weeks he's also performed in Dallas and Chicago. Later this year, he's even set to perform at Sumol Summer Fest in Portugal.

So far, fans are loving ASAP Twelvyy's latest single, and can't wait to hear more. Fortunately for them, they shouldn't have to wait too much longer. A recent Instagram post suggests that he's considering dropping more new music shortly, though official details of that have not yet been confirmed at the time of writing. What do you think of ASAP Twelvyy's new single? Will you be adding "Checkpoint Charlie" to your spring playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from the NYC-born performer? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

