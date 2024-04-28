Foggieraw Taps Ari Lennox For Passionate New Single "Stay Awhile"

Last week, Foggieraw unveiled his new collaborative single with Ari Lennox, "Stay Awhile." The mellow track arrived alongside a cinematic self-directed music video, which shows the two hitmakers in love. Witty, insightful rhymes meet dreamy vocals in "Stay Awhile," which touches on themes of faith, falling for someone, and more. So far, fans can't get enough.

As commenters rave about the Brown Sugar-inspired collab, they've even started to speculate that there's some real romance between Lennox and Foggieraw, though this may be nothing but wishful thinking. Either way, it's clear that their emotional performance was convincing, and viewers are here for it.

Foggieraw & Ari Lennox Link Up For Cinematic Collab

The collab follows Foggieraw's single "Destiny," which he unveiled in January of this year. As for Lennox, the new single isn't her only exciting recent collaboration. Earlier this month, she also appeared on J. Cole's surprise release album Might Delete Later. They were also joined by Gucci Mane and Young Dro. "Stay Awhile" has fans anxious to hear another collab from the duo, and hoping for a full-length Foggieraw project sometime soon. "The alliteration is SICKENINGGG in this song! & his storytelling is top tier! Whew, Foggie is beyond talented," one fan writes. "Give everybody raises because everybody understood the assignment!!" another says.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby be a beacon of beauty via BBL

Concentrated counting all my commas, got a CDL

Consummated all the coochie comin' 'cause my CD sell

Decimated every damn Daniel wishing death prevail

Everyone, everywhere, every time, Ecclesiastes

F*ck the foes, free my friends, fight for the fellowship

