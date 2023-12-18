ASAP Twelvyy Tacks On Five New Cuts With "Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe)"

The A$AP Mob has not been the most active rap outfit for a decent amount of time. ASAP Rocky, who most view as the most intriguing artist, has not dropped an album since 2018's TESTING. For ASAP Ferg, three years have passed since Floor Seats II. For members Twelvyy and ANT, they have been releasing at a faster rate.

Twelvyy followed up 2022's Noon Young with his July project Kid$ Gotta Eat. To be specific, it dropped on the 7th and featured 15 songs. It boasted quite an impressive feature list of Jay Worthy, ASAP NAST, Roc Marciano, and more. Now, he is back with a handful of extra cuts.

Listen To Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe) By ASAP Twelvyy

There a now five extra cuts to listen to as of recently. The 34-year-old rapper has not just added new titles, though. New features also make their way into the fray. ASAP Rocky and ANT land on "YAMS DAY." Track 17 has a guest appearance from Ot7 Quanny and "American Expression" has Rome Streetz.

Kid$ Gotta Eat (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Jus Lef Harlem Grand Concourse with Zacari You Know the Name Kid$ Gotta Eat Always Us Adventure Time with Roc Marciano Good Good Loml with Zeina Mates Venetian Rose with Jay Worthy Pinz and Needlz with SG Batman Pass the Torch F*** U Pay Me with Lunchbox, Og Don 999, and Hoodfly Mike As I Am with Annalise Azadian Where Nast Album? with A$AP NAST Breakfast at Sylvia's Yams Day (feat. A$AP Rocky & A$AP Ferg) with A$AP ANT 10 Quarters with Ot7 Quanny American Expression with Rome Streetz Julia Styles 1 Way Up

