Rihanna Fans Scrutinize Her Newly Released Courtroom Sketch For ASAP Rocky Trial

Rihanna showed up in court to support her boo ASAP Rocky on Thursday (January 30) during his trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli a few years ago. However, fans don't really have a good look of RiRi or any legit evidence of what she wore and how she looked... That is, except for a courtroom sketch that just hit the Internet. Fans of both artists – or online users just interested in what's going on – used their imaginations to think of what her fit actually is and to speculate on how she and the rest of the Harlem rapper's loved ones and colleagues must feel amid all this legal scandal.

This is also not the first time that Rihanna showed up to support A$AP Rocky during his assault trial, as she also appeared on Wednesday (January 29) alongside Rakim Mayers' mother. Still, fans haven't gotten good glimpses of what's going on in the courtroom, which is obviously by design to protect the integrity and media security of the legal proceedings. As such, there's a lot of rampant speculation online considering the extracurriculars of this case, and that doesn't even account for all the questions, debates, and conflicting narratives about the actual evidence and charges themselves.

Rihanna Sketched At ASAP Rocky Trial

Beyond A$AP Rocky's trial, though, Rihanna might have some other issues on her mind, since people brought up her Super Bowl halftime show to bring down another. Moreover, Republican legislators in Louisiana reportedly issued a letter to the NFL asking them to make Kendrick Lamar's slot this year a "family-friendly" event. They specifically cited the "Diamonds" singer's previous extravaganza as an example of "lewd" behavior and lyricism, and you can count on one hand the amount of Navy soldiers that care about the backlash.