Rihanna Fans Scrutinize Her Newly Released Courtroom Sketch For ASAP Rocky Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 7.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Brooklyn Nets
Apr 25, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Recording artist Rihanna (left) sits court side at the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors in game three of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Nets won 102-98. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
People are talking about this case for a few different reasons.

Rihanna showed up in court to support her boo ASAP Rocky on Thursday (January 30) during his trial for allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli a few years ago. However, fans don't really have a good look of RiRi or any legit evidence of what she wore and how she looked... That is, except for a courtroom sketch that just hit the Internet. Fans of both artists – or online users just interested in what's going on – used their imaginations to think of what her fit actually is and to speculate on how she and the rest of the Harlem rapper's loved ones and colleagues must feel amid all this legal scandal.

This is also not the first time that Rihanna showed up to support A$AP Rocky during his assault trial, as she also appeared on Wednesday (January 29) alongside Rakim Mayers' mother. Still, fans haven't gotten good glimpses of what's going on in the courtroom, which is obviously by design to protect the integrity and media security of the legal proceedings. As such, there's a lot of rampant speculation online considering the extracurriculars of this case, and that doesn't even account for all the questions, debates, and conflicting narratives about the actual evidence and charges themselves.

Read More: ASAP Relli Insists Wale Phone Call Is “Fake” Amid ASAP Rocky Assault Trial

Rihanna Sketched At ASAP Rocky Trial

Beyond A$AP Rocky's trial, though, Rihanna might have some other issues on her mind, since people brought up her Super Bowl halftime show to bring down another. Moreover, Republican legislators in Louisiana reportedly issued a letter to the NFL asking them to make Kendrick Lamar's slot this year a "family-friendly" event. They specifically cited the "Diamonds" singer's previous extravaganza as an example of "lewd" behavior and lyricism, and you can count on one hand the amount of Navy soldiers that care about the backlash.

Jokes aside, and back to this trial, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are supporting each other through it all, as difficult and secretive as this process can become when necessary. We will see whether or not she continues to serve as a constant physical presence for these hearings and trial dates or if she takes a break from the courtroom. Either way, there will be a lot more updates to unpack and analyze out of this case in the very near future

Read More: Rihanna Shaded Love Songs And Fans Think She's Clowning Drake

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BRITAIN-FASHION-AWARD Music Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Mother Support Him In Court Amid Assault Trial 1095
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
ASAP Rocky Trial Shooting Assault Jury Selection Start Date Hip Hop News Music ASAP Rocky Learns When Jury Selection Will Begin In His Shooting Case 2.2K
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing Music ASAP Rocky's Defense Strategy May Have Already Backfired 4.4K