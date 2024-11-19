Lil Scrappy Admits He Doesn't Like Bambi Anymore

Lil Scrappy shared his candid feelings on his ex-wife.

Lil Scrappy says he doesn't like his ex-wife, Bambi, anymore, but won't go so far as to use the word, "hate." He explained his feelings for her in a video posted on social media after Bambi shared a picture with a man by the name of Rayface, as noted by The Shade Room. “I just do not like her," Scrappy revealed in the post.

“That’s the difference," he continued. "Hate is a strong word, strong word. I just don’t even have the energy for that sh*t anymore. It’s about getting money and taking care of them kids man. I don’t even look that way. I just keep moving, get my money. Do what I’ve been trying to do for the longest, like I’m doing it." He never explained the timing of the post.

Many fans on social media appear to be taking Bambi's side in the feud. "Every man hates a woman that makes him stand on business," one user wrote when Hollywood Unlocked shared the clip on Instagram. Another added: "First off he looks like he’s in a jail cell getting high. Secondly Bam is the only one to give you your FLOWERS LITERALLY when it comes to being a dad. You just don’t like her cause she’s not one of 'them'!!! What a [clown emoji]."

The two Love & Hip Hop costars finalized their divorce in 2023 after five years of marriage. During their time together, the two welcomed three children. Their relationship as co-parents since the separation has been up and down. Check out the full video of Scrappy speaking on his relationship with Bambi below. Be on the lookout for further updates on the couple on HotNewHipHop.