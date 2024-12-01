Lil Scrappy Welcomes His Fifth Child With Shakira Hardy

Shakira Hardy recently shared some adorable photos of her and Scrappy's newborn.

Last month, Lil Scrappy took fans by surprise by sharing various clips from a baby shower. This revealed that he was expecting a child with hairstylist and former Pick A Side contestant, Shakira Hardy. Now, Hardy has taken to Instagram to announce that the child was born late last month. She shared a heartfelt message about her baby's arrival and shared some adorable new photos of the two of them together.

"For the last 7days I’ve been completely distracted by this lil man 💙🥹 Saturday 11/23/24 @ 7:39am I gave birth to a baby boy 7lbs 2.5oz," she captioned her post. "Labor was long but with the support of my child’s dad @reallilscrappy and my daughter, I was able to push him out in under 6mins 🥳🙏🏾💙 Officially a #boymom 🥳😝💙." Fans are flooding Hardy with words of support following the delivery, and wishing her the best as she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

Shakira Hardy Delivers Scrappy's Youngest Child

At the time of writing, Scrappy has yet to address the child's birth. Shortly after news of Hardy's pregnancy hit the internet, however, his ex-wife Bambi seemed to respond. She announced her children's book at the time, fittingly titled A New Baby For Us. It's about explaining a new sibling to kids, and how the family navigates the big change. "Thank you, guys, for all of the pre-orders," she wrote. "I truly pray this story will help some of you explain new family changes in a gentle way to your children."

This appeared to indicate that the two co-parents were on good terms, but Scrappy later made it clear that this was not the case. “I just do not like her," he said on Instagram Live shortly after Bambi's post. "Hate is a strong word, strong word. I just don’t even have the energy for that sh*t anymore."