Momma Dee Blasts Haters After Son Lil Scrappy Welcomes Newborn As A “Single Man”

Momma Dee does not play about Scrappy.

Over the weekend, Shakira Hardy revealed that she gave birth to Lil Scrappy's fifth child Kyrie late last month. In a heartfelt post, she reflected on the life-changing experience and shared some sweet photos featuring the newborn. "For the last 7days I’ve been completely distracted by this lil man 💙🥹 Saturday 11/23/24 @ 7:39am I gave birth to a baby boy 7lbs 2.5oz," she wrote. "Labor was long but with the support of my child’s dad @reallilscrappy and my daughter, I was able to push him out in under 6mins 🥳🙏🏾💙 Officially a #boymom 🥳😝💙."

Of course, social media users were quick to flood her comments section with words of support. Unfortunately, however, not everybody was on board. Scrappy has been getting dragged ever since announcing Hardy's pregnancy, as the two of them are not in a relationship. He addressed this negativity on Instagram Live recently, making it clear that he plans to be there for his child no matter what.

Lil Scrappy Checks Critics

“That’s ignorant as f**k,” Scrappy said of the backlash. “I be like, ‘You can’t get mad at ’em cause they probably not happy with their life. I’m happy with mine. I’m good. Any baby that come in this world from [me] gon be taken care of. Imma love on them, just like it’s supposed to be done ... I’m sorry your momma and daddy weren’t there for you like I be there for mine."