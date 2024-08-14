Scrappy Thanks Bambi For Heartfelt Gift & Parenting Praise

It looks like Scrappy and Bambi are on better terms than ever.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi have been through their fair share of ups and downs over the past few months, but lately, it looks like the co-parents are on better terms than ever. Today, Scrappy even took to social media to thank his ex for sending him a sweet surprise. In a clip, he shows off a bouquet of flowers that were delivered to his home earlier this week by the mother of three of his children.

“In my life that I’ve lived sacrificing for my family and my kids you never really hear or get gifts for being a good person, husband or father," he wrote. "But yesterday I received these flowers on my front porch out of nowhere, and I seen a familiar name on it. I asked the person what was going on, and they said, ‘I appreciate you for being a present parent in your kid’s life and thank you for always being there while they have to work or do anything.'”

Scrappy Shows Off Sweet Delivery From Bambi

Scrappy went on, tagging Bambi and thanking her for acknowledging his efforts and calling her an "amazing mom." The heartfelt exchange comes shortly after the duo sparked reunion rumors, which they later shut down, and faced criticism from Scrappy's mother Momma Dee. She put him in particular on blast this month for being civil with his ex, insulting his intelligence and calling her a "witch."