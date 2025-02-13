Erica Dixon Calls Out Momma Dee For Attending Scrappy’s Baby Shower Without DNA Test

Back in November, it was revealed that Lil Scrappy was expecting his fifth child. The mother of the child is Shakira Hardy, a hairstylist and former Pick A Side contestant. Reportedly, the two of them met while shooting the show and later connected off camera. The child was born in December, and Hardy quickly took to Instagram to share the exciting news. In a new episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, however, fans get a peek at some of the drama that unfolded at the baby shower.

In a clip, Scrappy's mother Momma Dee is seen sitting with his ex Erica Dixon, who raised some concerns about the celebration. "Coming to this baby shower is very interesting," she said. "I mean, I just didn't think that there would be a baby shower not knowing that this is 100% Scrappy's child." Dixon proceeded to confront Momma Dee about all of this, making it clear that she didn't exactly approve.

How Many Kids Does Scrappy Have?

"You don't want to wait until the DNA test comes back?" she asked. Momma Dee then explained that while she'd prefer to have the results of the test before celebrating, she doesn't want to give Hardy the wrong idea by demanding that. According to her, she's seen that come back to bite fathers in the past, and doesn't want the same thing to happen to her son. "This is about you putting yourself in his business," Dixon fired back.