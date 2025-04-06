Lil Scrappy Bashes Ex-Wife Bambi While On The Water With New Boo

Lil Scrappy appears to be enjoying life post-divorce—and he’s not keeping it quiet. A recent Instagram Live from the Atlanta rapper captured him relaxing aboard a luxury yacht. He is accompanied with an unidentified woman while sending not-so-subtle shots at his ex-wife, Bambi. The footage shows Scrappy in high spirits, joking, flirting, and basking in the attention of his new companion. In the video, Scrappy leans into the mystery woman, tapping her shoulder with his nose as she laughs. He compliments her scent, clearly smitten, but makes it clear he doesn’t want her face on camera. “I ain’t gonna put you on my live, cause you know m***********s scared of it,” he says, suggesting she might want to avoid the spotlight or potential drama.

The livestream comes just weeks after he was seen partying with Shakira, the mother of his youngest son, Kyrie, born in November 2024. Footage from that night shows them enjoying themselves in a club, with Shakira smiling as Scrappy stood behind her. She captioned one clip with a playful, “Lol, oh nothing, just partying with my baby daddy,” adding to growing speculation about their relationship status.

Lil Scrappy & Bambi

Despite the cozy outings, Scrappy used his live session to underline that he’s not revisiting past relationships. “I’m out here living life,” he said. “I done went forward on they a**. I ain’t spin the block—I went forward.” His words were widely interpreted as shade aimed at Bambi, his ex-wife and mother of three of his children. The subtle jab follows rising tensions between the former couple, especially after Bambi released her diss track “Eleven,” a reference to claims that Scrappy only had $11 to his name. Scrappy responded swiftly, taking to Instagram Live to deny the claim, stating, “Now you know for a fact if I only had $11, I couldn’t pay you the child support that I pay you. I killed that rumor. Killed that lie.”