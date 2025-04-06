Lil Scrappy Bashes Ex-Wife Bambi While On The Water With New Boo

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Detroit Pistons v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 23: Rapper Lil Scrappy attends the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil Scrappy and Bambi finalized their divorce in 2023 after separating in 2022. They have been exchanging disses at each other ever since.

Lil Scrappy appears to be enjoying life post-divorce—and he’s not keeping it quiet. A recent Instagram Live from the Atlanta rapper captured him relaxing aboard a luxury yacht. He is accompanied with an unidentified woman while sending not-so-subtle shots at his ex-wife, Bambi. The footage shows Scrappy in high spirits, joking, flirting, and basking in the attention of his new companion. In the video, Scrappy leans into the mystery woman, tapping her shoulder with his nose as she laughs. He compliments her scent, clearly smitten, but makes it clear he doesn’t want her face on camera. “I ain’t gonna put you on my live, cause you know m***********s scared of it,” he says, suggesting she might want to avoid the spotlight or potential drama.

The livestream comes just weeks after he was seen partying with Shakira, the mother of his youngest son, Kyrie, born in November 2024. Footage from that night shows them enjoying themselves in a club, with Shakira smiling as Scrappy stood behind her. She captioned one clip with a playful, “Lol, oh nothing, just partying with my baby daddy,” adding to growing speculation about their relationship status.

More: Scrappy Shadily Refutes Bambi's Claims Against Him On Her New Diss Track "Eleven"

Lil Scrappy & Bambi

Despite the cozy outings, Scrappy used his live session to underline that he’s not revisiting past relationships. “I’m out here living life,” he said. “I done went forward on they a**. I ain’t spin the block—I went forward.” His words were widely interpreted as shade aimed at Bambi, his ex-wife and mother of three of his children. The subtle jab follows rising tensions between the former couple, especially after Bambi released her diss track “Eleven,” a reference to claims that Scrappy only had $11 to his name. Scrappy responded swiftly, taking to Instagram Live to deny the claim, stating, “Now you know for a fact if I only had $11, I couldn’t pay you the child support that I pay you. I killed that rumor. Killed that lie.”

As Scrappy embraces fatherhood and what looks like a new romance, he’s also making it clear that he’s distancing himself from past drama. Whether it’s real love or a public rebound, one thing’s for sure: the cameras are rolling, and Scrappy’s living loudly.

More: Lil Scrappy Recalls Bambi’s Cold Reaction To Him Getting Robbed At Gunpoint Amid Split
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Scrappy Refutes Bambi Claims Diss Track Eleven Hip Hop News Relationships Scrappy Shadily Refutes Bambi's Claims Against Him On Her New Diss Track "Eleven" 851
2017 Ludaday Weekend Celebrity Bowling Tournament Relationships Lil Scrappy Accuses Bambi Of Treating Him Like An Option Amid Erica Dixon Reunion Rumors 3.5K
2022 R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards Relationships Lil Scrappy Claims Bambi Benson's Behavior Was So Egregious His Therapist Said People Wouldn't Believe It 52.4K
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Gossip Lil Scrappy Welcomes His Fifth Child With Shakira Hardy 1395