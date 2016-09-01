Eleven
- TVNetflix Releases New Teaser For "Stranger Things" Season 4; Premiering In 2022Check out a teaser and glimpse into season 4 of "Stranger Things," dropping next year.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Season 3 Pulls In The Most Streams Netflix Has Ever Seen"Stranger Things" strikes big yet again.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDavid Harbour Calls "Stranger Things" Season 3 Finale "The Most Moving"Season three of "Stranger Things" may bring on some tears. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Millie Bobby Brown To Her Haters: "It's My Instagram"Millie Bobby Brown doesn't want to be parented by her followers.By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Originally Planned To Kill Off Eleven In Season One"Stranger Things" would have been a whole different world.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Actors Millie Bobby Brown & Noah Schnapp Given Netflix SpotlightNetflix is giving their star talent the spotlight. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix's "Stranger Things" Lands Book Deal Debuting This Fall"Stranger Things" is extending its franchise. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Season 3 Details: Eleven Gets A Boyfriend & MoreEleven gets a boyfriend.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Cast Negotiate Enormous Pay Raise for Season 3The cast of "Stranger Things" is about to cash out.By Karlton Jahmal
- GossipNetflix Squashes Rumours That "Stranger Things" Creators Are LeavingDon't worry, "Stranger Things" creators aren't ditching the show. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Sends Stranger Things' Star Unexpected Birthday ShoutoutDrake sends birthday love out to 14 year old actress. Drake's list of high-profile friends sees no end.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Stranger Things" Renewed For Season Three"Stranger Things" will be returning to The Upside Down.By Chantilly Post
- LifeWatch Eleven From "Stranger Things" Rap Nicki Minaj's "Monster" VerseThe kids from Stranger Things make an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.By Kyle Rooney