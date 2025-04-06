DJ Vlad Claims Diddy Could Allegedly Be Granted Bail 

Diddy hasn't had a whole lot of luck on the legal front in recent months. According to DJ Vlad, however, that could all change very soon. Recently, the media personality sat down with DJ Akademiks for an episode of his Off The Record podcast. At one point in their chat, he claimed that he received some inside information about the mogul's case, suggesting that he could allegedly be getting out soon.

"I'm not 100% sure of this," he began. "But someone I know, who if you watch VladTV, you've seen this person on my show, had a contact with the feds. And someone at the feds told him that Diddy's getting bail. Someone from the federal system told someone I know that Diddy's getting bail." Of course, this is unconfirmed, and Diddy's three requests for release on bail were denied in the past.

Why Is Diddy Still In Jail?

His most recent request was denied in November. At the time, US District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the court could not trust Diddy if he was released. “The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community," the judge wrote. The Bad Boy founder's trial is scheduled to begin in just a few weeks, with the jury selection process kicking off this month. He was arrested in September of last year on charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.