A Detailed Look At Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Chain Tells Us If It Means "A-Minor" Or "pgLang"

New York-based jeweler Eliantte unvieled the details behind Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX chain on Tuesday evening (Feb. 11) via Instagram. The lower case "a" piece worn during the Pultizer Prize winner's biggest televised performance sparked curiousity among fans. Many suggested the letter recognized Lamar's pgLang imprint while other thought it was another jab at his rival Drake. The "a" possibly being in reference to the "a-minor" lyric in Lamar's massive hit "Not Like Us."

Titled the "Game Over" chain by the jeweler, Eliantte's reveal shows "pgLang" in hot pink on both ends of the chain, leading to the "a" pendant. The main chain and pendant were accompany by several shorter diamond-rope chains. The jeweler would tag the post with the hashtag, "#ShouldaWentToElliot." Lamar's halftime show performance was the most-watched in history. Along with "Not Like Us," the setlist included "luther," "all the lights," "HUMBLE," and "squabble up."

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Chain

Representing the artist's new imprint, fans flooded the jeweler's Instagram post with comments. Addressing the "a-minor" questions, a fan commented, "Had the whole world thinking it was 'a' minor chain." Another fan added: "Dude a war general he knew ppl ah think the A stood for a minor." A fan credited the beef to Kendrick Lamar frequent purchase of new jewelery recently. They wrote, "The amount of Jewelry Kendrick’s been making throughout this beef is insane [crying face emoji] homie never bought this much jewelry in his 35 years of life."