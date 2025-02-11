Kendrick Lamar Achieves Highest Peak Of Monthly Listeners On Spotify For A Rapper Following Super Bowl Performance

Kendrick Lamar is continuing to break record after record over this dominant year-long stretch. Drake stans will argue until the cows come home that he's the one who's catapulted him to this superstar level. But hip-hop fans without biased lense know that Kung Fu Kenny was and has been this beloved for years. If anything, this beef and series of accomplishments stemming from it continue to hammer home just how much of a cultural force he is. Moreover, him getting selected to perform at this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show was the cherry on top. Over 126 million people watched the game and its accompanying musical performance, the most ever.
Additionally, the YouTube video of Lamar's show is gaining thousands of views every few minutes. At the time of writing, it's accrued 36 million views in just under two days. It's been a controversial topic, but a lot of people are either coming around to it or have praised it consistently for its symbolism and the dismantling of Drizzy. Overall, this halftime show has been extremely rewarding for Lamar, especially when it comes to his streaming and charting performance. Songs from the set list have all seen dramatic increases in plays and two of them have the chance to go number one on the Hot 100 next week.
What Are Kendrick Lamar's Most Popular Songs?
Speaking of DSP stats rising Kendrick Lamar's profile overall is currently receiving a lot of traffic. So much so that his monthly listener count is at the highest it's been for any rapper ever. That number? 88.9 million. That beats out... you guessed it... Drake, who previously held the record with a peak of 86.6 million. Other contenders include Eminem with 86.4, and Kanye West who hit 78.6.
Overall, the Super Bowl gave drew an extra 2.5 million monthlies in just about 48 hours. That's a truly staggering figure, but it's not just because of that show. Kendrick's got hits on hits, and his top five most popular songs on Spotify is nothing to sneeze at. Right now, they are "luther" with over 400.7 million, "tv off," which sits 266.6, "Not Like Us" at over 1 billion. Then there's "squabble up" with 208 million and "All The Stars" rounds things out at nearly 2 billion. Of course, you can't forget about his other classics such as "HUMBLE." (2.4 billion), "Money Trees" (1.7 billion), "LOVE." (1.5 billion), and more.
