Kendrick Lamar Halftime Show Contributes To Record High Super Bowl Ratings

BY Elias Andrews 461 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Super Bowl LVIX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was captured using a prism.) Kendrick Lamar speaks during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
The rapper is truly having a moment.

Kendrick Lamar is peaking commercially. The rapper's feud with Drake has made him bigger than ever. Regardless of which side one supports in the Dot vs. Drake battle, that much is inarguable. Everybody wanted to know what Kendrick Lamar would do when he took the stage during the Halftime Show, and the rapper delivered. He put together a cohesive and narratively rich set that seamlessly weaved in his former TDE labelmate, SZA. And fans responded with a record-breaking Super Bowl turnout in terms of viewership.

Hip Hop All Day reported that the 2025 Super Bowl was the most watched in the event's history. The NFL event pulled a staggering 126 million viewers on Sunday. The account credited Kendrick Lamar's revered performance as a big reason why. "The half-time show with Kendrick Lamar," they proclaimed. "Was a major draw to the telecast." It certainly didn't hurt that Lamar's set drummed up the most pre-show drama of any Halftime Show in recent memory. There's always been some post-show drama but the debate as to whether the rapper would play "Not Like Us," despite the legal issues it has brought upon UMG.

Read More: Snoop Dogg Declares Kendrick Lamar The "G.O.A.T." After Halftime Show

Who Leaked Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show Setlist?

Then there was the leaked setlist. Kendrick Lamar's rehearsal setlist was leaked online, which was a first for a Halftime Show performer. The rapper hunkered down, though, and refused to change the setlist for his actual performance. Shockingly, DJ Akademiks came forward and claimed that he was the one who uploaded the setlist online. "Sorry Kendrick that I leaked ur performance," Ak wrote on Instagram Stories. Bizarrely, DJ Akademiks apologized to Lamar for the leak, and explained his reasoning for doing it.

"I apologize," Ak wrote to Kendrick Lamar. "I leaked Kendrick Super Bowl performance hoping he would change it. He ain't do it. He doubled down. I'm wat the culture was feeling… I tried to save y'all from that." Obviously, the leak did little to dampen the reaction to the performance. While debate raged in various circles as to whether Lamar's set was boring, many claimed it was one of the best in Halftime history. Kanye West, a notoriously fickle and unpredictable artist, likened the set to Michael Jackson's iconic performance from 1993.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar To Become Only The Second Artist With A Double-Diamond Song

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 40.9K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music DJ Akademiks Goes On A Victory Lap After Leaking Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set 3.3K
UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 Music Joe Budden Ripped For Dramatically Bad Take On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Super Bowl Setlist 3.5K
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show SZA Best Moments Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Best Moments 423