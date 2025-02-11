Snoop Dogg Declares Kendrick Lamar The "G.O.A.T." After Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show was polarizing depending on who you asked. Several people felt the rapper's set was overreacted and busy. Others, meanwhile, felt he delivered one of the greatest shows in Super Bowl history. Most rappers fell under the second category. They took to social media in droves to show love to one of their own. Snoop Dogg, a rapper who has not had the smoothest relationship with K. Dot recently, was especially complimentary. He made it known he was blown away by Lamar's talent.

Snoop Dogg shared his reactions via Instagram Live. He hyped up Kendrick Lamar heading into the show but he kicked up the praise once the show actually started. "West Coast is the sh*t, you hear me," Snoop asserted. "Get 'em Dot." Halfway through Lamar's set, Snoop Dogg was convinced he was witnessing a historic showcase. "Go head nephew! He just moved up," he told his followers. "He top three Super Bowl all-performers right now, he might be number one. If he do that record, he number one." Which is saying a lot since Snoop literally performed at a Super Bowl Halftime Show with Lamar in 2022.

Are Snoop Dogg And Kendrick Lamar Feuding?

Snoop Dogg stood by his praise when the Halftime Show wrapped. "[He's] the G.O.A.T. hands down," he announced. "Leave him the f*ck alone." This is a far cry from the Snoop who was called out by K. Dot on his last album. The Compton spitter fired a shot at Snoop for sharing a diss by his enemy, Drake, during the height of the battle. The OG took to social media after hearing the dig, however, and made it clear he was team K. Dot all the way. "It was the edibles," he tweeted next to a laughing emoji. "West Coast king."