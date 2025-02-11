Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Could Top The Billboard Hot 100 Chart Again Following Super Bowl Show

Kendrick Lamar really said "GAME OVER" to Drake on national TV during his halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX. While hip-hop fans did have a belief that he would embarrass The Boy, the final product still doesn't seem real. Like he really performed "Not Like Us" and "euphoria" for millions of people all over the world. Folks knew that Kendrick didn't have any love for him, but this was cold-blooded to a tee. Fans definitely got what they were looking for with this performance, even though there's a large camp that isn't too happy with it. But more than enough viewers loved it because "Not Like Us" could be topping the charts again soon.

Per Talk of the Charts, the diss track is on pace to reclaim the throne after hovering around the middle to the top fifth of the Hot 100. Right now, Kendrick Lamar is sitting at number 15. Just last week (prior to Super Bowl Sunday), it was at 29. After debuting on the mountaintop on May 13, it became his fourth song to reach that mark. This makes a lot of sense, as just yesterday, Spotify News reported that it's seen a 430% increase in streams since the big game.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Performance

However, this isn't the only song that Lamar could climb to the top of the heap with. His GNX smash with SZA, "luther," is in even better position. As it stands, track three from the project is at the third spot just behind "I'm The Problem" with Morgan Wallen and "Die With A Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. Following the Super Bowl performance, "luther" was also seeing a nice bump in plays with a 170% increase.

Speaking of the show, Kendrick played a major role in drawing in the largest number of viewers for the Super Bowl. Per Hip Hop All Day, 126 million people tuned in this past weekend. "The half-time show with Kendrick Lamar was a major draw to the telecast," the outlet also reported. Folks who didn't like the halftime display can downplay it all they want to, but the numbers are clear-cut evidence that a lot of people were eager to see how Lamar was going to rock the crowd.