Kendrick Lamar Sees Astronomical Uptick In Streams For "Not Like Us" After His Super Bowl Halftime Show

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew via Imagn Images
The rest of his catalog also received a nice bump.

Kendrick Lamar left a lot of people happy after performing "Not Like Us" during Super Bowl Halftime Show. Fans were anticipating the moment to arrive for months, and he delivered. Overall, it will go down as one of the most memorable moments in hip-hop history. The build up to it was perfect as Lamar teased the menacing Drake diss record twice before ultimately playing everyone's favorite lines. From the devious smile at the camera to having everyone scream "A minor," that's something that will ingrain into the minds of rap listeners for years to come.

With the Super Bowl now over, fans are revisiting the track again and again today. So many of them are in fact that streaming numbers are through the roof today. According to Spotify News, the GRAMMY-winning record is seeing a 430% increase on the platform. That mega bump has "Not Like Us" at a whopping 1.65 billion plays. Additionally, Kendrick Lamar is up to 86.3 million monthly listeners. But it's not just this crippling diss track that's getting love right now.

What Songs Did Kendrick Lamar Perform At Super Bowl LIX?

The other nine songs (not including the new snippet Lamar started with) are all seeing at least a 170% percent bump. From lowest to highest, here are the numbers for the rest of his set list: "tv off" with Lefty Gunplay and "luther" featuring SZA are both at 170%. Then, "peekaboo" with AzChike and "squabble up" are seeing a 230% rise. Next, "man at the garden," "DNA." and "euphoria" currently are receiving a jump of 260%. "All The Stars" with SZA is at 290% and then the second highest is "HUMBLE." at 300%.

The order is slightly different from the actual set list, but it's clear that Kendrick did well for himself. That's even with some of the mixed reactions online and at the Caesars Superdome yesterday. Even though it might have not won everyone over, it's a performance that's going to be talked about for weeks on end. It's also going to be rewatched a bunch too, especially with all of the hidden messages outside of the Drake beef. As it stands, the performance already has amassed over 17.4 million views on YouTube in just 15 hours.

