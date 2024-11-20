Tanna Leone Impresses With Blistering Flows On "Stuntman"

Tanna Leone is doing big things.

Back in 2022, Tanna Leone was signed to pgLang where he immediately made an impact. He came through with some new music as an introduction before being featured on the song "Mr. Morale" from Kendrick Lamar's album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Unfortunately, Leone's relationship with pgLang has not proven to be a lengthy or fruitful one. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Leone was no longer signed to pgLang. There was no reasoning given for this, so fans have been left to speculate.

Regardless, Leone is still out here making new music which is certainly good news for all of the fans out there. Recently, Leone blessed fans with a new song called "Stuntman" which is supposed to come off of his upcoming album. As you will hear, this song is short but it is certainly effective as we hear numerous different flows from Leone. Furthermore, the production is bombastic and energetic, making this an undeniable banger.

When it comes to new artists, you want their art to be filled with personality. There needs to be something there for fans to latch onto so that they can keep coming back for future releases. This is definitely something Leone's music has and it is why fans continue to look forward to whatever he has on the horizon. Hopefully, we get a new album, very soon.

Tanna Leone Delivers Stuntman

Quotable Lyrics: