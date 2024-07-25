Tanna Leone Previews Brand New Kendrick Lamar Song "Peter Pan"

A sign of new music to come (we hope).

Kendrick Lamar had adhered to boogeyman rules. The rapper has been dead silent since the Drake battle. He performed the "Pop Out" show on Juneteenth, and dropped the "Not Like Us" video on the Fourth of July. That's been it. Everything pertaining to his upcoming album has been speculation and internet theorizing. Kendrick Lamar's lack of content is what makes this new leak so exciting. Tanna Leone, a rapper formerly signed to Lamar's pgLang label, teased a brand new collab on July 24.

The song is tentatively titled "Peter Pan." Tanna Leone posted a thirty second snippet of the song on Instagram with the caption: "When we doin the collab tape mane?" The rapper tagged producer Cardo Got Wings, confirming that he in fact made the beat. The desire for new Kendrick Lamar music is at an all-time high, especially given the success of "Not Like Us." That being said, "Peter Pan" does not have a ton of Lamar on it. Tanna Leone does most of the rapping, and Dot is relegated to doing ad-libs behind him. He can also be heard laughing at the 16 second mark.

Kendrick Lamar and Tanna Leone have actually collaborated in the past. The latter appeared on the song "Mr. Morale" from Lamar's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers (2022). The song was praised by critics, and Leone was even nominated for a Grammy for his appearance. Leone, real name Avante Santana, is also from Los Angeles, California. He signed with pgLang in 2022, and appeared in the company's campaign for Converse. He also opened for Lamar's cousin, Baby Keem, during the Melodic Blue Tour.