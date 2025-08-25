Tanna Leone Reminds Hip Hop He’s Still Signed To Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 490 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wales Bonner : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Tanna Leone attends the Wales Bonner Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)
Tanna Leone previously revealed that he and Kendrick Lamar have recorded several tracks. Leone previewed a collaboration on social media.

Los Angeles rapper Tanna Leone reignited speculation about his connection to Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang collective with a recent tweet.

Leone wrote, “I’m still signed to PG. Going on 5 years now. Do with that info what u will :)”, confirming his contractual ties while leaving room for interpretation.

Fans and industry observers have long debated whether Leone quietly parted ways with the collective. Leone citied subtle changes like the removal of pgLang from his official biography and project credits.

Leone first emerged under the pgLang banner in March 2022, signing a joint deal with Def Jam and releasing tracks including “With the Villains” and “Lucky.” That same year, he appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, contributing vocals to the title track, which earned him a Grammy nomination. The early acclaim positioned him as one of the collective’s rising voices, but his momentum has since slowed, leaving fans to question his current role within pgLang.

Observers have noted changes in Leone’s public presentation. Social media discussions and Reddit threads highlighted the absence of pgLang from his official credits, fueling rumors of a potential split

By late 2024, unverified claims surfaced online accusing Leone of leaking unreleased Kendrick Lamar material, including alternate versions of “ELEMENT” and unreleased diss tracks. While these allegations remain unconfirmed, they amplified questions about trust, collaboration, and loyalty behind the scenes.

MORE: Tanna Leone Impresses With Blistering Flows On "Stuntman"

Tanna Leone & Kendrick Lamar

Leone returned in 2025 with a preview of “Peter Pan,” a track featuring Kendrick’s ad-libs and production by Cardo. The snippet drew mixed reactions from fans, prompting Leone to defend his work and reflect on changes within the music industry. He acknowledged frustrations with current industry practices, emphasizing the challenges of balancing underground credibility with mainstream expectations.

At this time, the relationship between Leone and pgLang remains unclear. Neither Leone nor the collective has addressed the rumors directly, leaving his status open to interpretation. His tweet serves as both confirmation of his official ties and a reminder of the complexities of artistic partnerships.

 In an industry where perception often outweighs reality, Tanna Leone’s place within pgLang remains uncertain, shaped by ambition, loyalty, and the unpredictable dynamics of the music business.

MORE: Tanna Leone Drops "Picasso" Ahead Of His Debut Album

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2023 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival Music Tanna Leone Previews Brand New Kendrick Lamar Song "Peter Pan" 5.1K
tanna-leone-stuntman Songs Tanna Leone Impresses With Blistering Flows On "Stuntman" 966
Samir Hussein/Getty Images Music Kendrick Lamar's pgLang Signs New Artist Tanna Leone 8.8K
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Dave Free Reveals The Meaning Behind His & Kendrick Lamar's pgLang 15.1K
Comments 0