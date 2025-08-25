Los Angeles rapper Tanna Leone reignited speculation about his connection to Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang collective with a recent tweet.

Leone wrote, “I’m still signed to PG. Going on 5 years now. Do with that info what u will :)”, confirming his contractual ties while leaving room for interpretation.

Fans and industry observers have long debated whether Leone quietly parted ways with the collective. Leone citied subtle changes like the removal of pgLang from his official biography and project credits.

Leone first emerged under the pgLang banner in March 2022, signing a joint deal with Def Jam and releasing tracks including “With the Villains” and “Lucky.” That same year, he appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, contributing vocals to the title track, which earned him a Grammy nomination. The early acclaim positioned him as one of the collective’s rising voices, but his momentum has since slowed, leaving fans to question his current role within pgLang.

Observers have noted changes in Leone’s public presentation. Social media discussions and Reddit threads highlighted the absence of pgLang from his official credits, fueling rumors of a potential split.

By late 2024, unverified claims surfaced online accusing Leone of leaking unreleased Kendrick Lamar material, including alternate versions of “ELEMENT” and unreleased diss tracks. While these allegations remain unconfirmed, they amplified questions about trust, collaboration, and loyalty behind the scenes.

Tanna Leone & Kendrick Lamar

Leone returned in 2025 with a preview of “Peter Pan,” a track featuring Kendrick’s ad-libs and production by Cardo. The snippet drew mixed reactions from fans, prompting Leone to defend his work and reflect on changes within the music industry. He acknowledged frustrations with current industry practices, emphasizing the challenges of balancing underground credibility with mainstream expectations.

At this time, the relationship between Leone and pgLang remains unclear. Neither Leone nor the collective has addressed the rumors directly, leaving his status open to interpretation. His tweet serves as both confirmation of his official ties and a reminder of the complexities of artistic partnerships.