After causing a ruckus in early 2025, the emerging new artist Pluto descends upon today’s hip-hop with the anticipated album, Both Ways.

Fueled by the hit single “Excuse Me,” the 9-song album introduces the hip-hop landscape to a promising new Atlanta act that will carry on the city’s prestigious tradition of dominance. Blending gritty Southern swagger with raw, unfiltered bars, the project introduces a 22-year-old voice steeped in West Side Atlanta’s culture but ready to break nationally.

The album’s lead single, “Excuse Me,” addresses the competition with lethal rhymes and undeniable confidence. It's a bold entrance, showcasing Pluto’s fearless cadence and streetwise charisma.

Earlier singles helped build momentum. “Pull Yo Skirt Up” landed in May, a sharp takedown of time-wasting men. That was followed by a remix of her viral hit “WHIM WHAMMIEE” featuring Sexyy Red, which racked up over 24 million streams and billions of TikTok views. The original video now sits above nine million YouTube views.

Pluto started rapping at 14, crafting freestyles over YouTube beats. Her DIY grind and magnetic persona earned her a Motown deal in March 2025. She’s also a digital force, with 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a loyal social media following.

Early fan reactions to Both Ways are split but passionate. Some praise its high energy and bold production. Others critique the lack of lyrical variety.

Still, Pluto’s arrival feels undeniable—loud, confident, and far from finished.

Both Ways - Pluto

Official Tracklist

1.) “Drill Flow” featuring BABYDRILL

2.) “Excuse Me”

3.) “Pull Yo Skirt Up”

4.) “I’m Just A Girl” featuring Emphamus

5.) “WHIM WHAMIEE” featuring YKNEICE

6.) “What Da Fuk”

7.) “Big Booty Judy”

8.) “Petty Shit” featuring Noodah05