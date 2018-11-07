Excuse Me
- NewsSmokepurpp Drops New Loosie "Excuse Me"Smokepurpp uses the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to hop in his home studio and bang out hits, beginning with "Excuse Me."By Alex Zidel
- NewsBoosie Badazz & Zaytoven Drop Off "Excuse Me"Turn upBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTwitter Comes To Amy Adams' Defence After She's Put On "Bad At Acting" ListSome are claiming the site just posted it to elicit a reaction.By hnhh
- Music VideosRo James Delivers Notalgic Trip With His Muse In "Excuse Me" VideoWatch hindsight take from in artsy visuals.By Zaynab