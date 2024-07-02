Luh Tyler Wants All The Pretty Ladies To Put Their "Handz Up" On Newest Track

The Florida youngster is giving out affirmations to all the wonderful women out there.

Luh Tyler is keeping his prolific stretch of singles going, as he drops "Handz Up". The future Tallahassee, Florida superstar is keeping up with the more established names in his state, and he is going stride for stride with them. The quality is there in its own way, as the youngster continues to embody the trademark sleepy flows while staying original. In 2024, Luh Tyler has put out five singles in total now with "Handz Up" being out and this one sees him on his softer side. He wants to show some love to the pretty women out there who support his music.

"Yeah, yeah, if you a bad b****, then put your hands up (Put your hands up)". However, for fans of his more cutthroat stuff do not worry, the bars are still very braggadocious. "Bust the Rollie down, I don't got no timе for these b****es (Ice, ice, ice) / They ain't never think that we would shine 'til we did it (On God) / Check my roster, all my b****es fine, yeah, they pretty (Bad b****) / Bro done lost his mind, he ridin' 'round with that switchy (Grrah)". But the overall atmosphere of the track is more lowkey. That is thanks to the watery instrumental and Tyler's slower pace. He is also incorporating more melodic flows this time around, showing off that versatility. Be sure to check out "Handz Up" with the link below.

Listen To "Handz Up" By Luh Tyler

Quotable Lyrics:

Came in with a pocket full of cheese, I got cheddar now (Yeah)
Not the type to sit up on my a** like them other guys
She walked in the room, seen Mr. Ski, she got butterflies (Yeah)
I didn't think this rappin' s*** was me, but I love it now
Yeah, yeah, all my diamonds hit, uh (Ice)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, outside with that shit, uh (N****, frrt)

