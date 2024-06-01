Rihanna Celebrates New Record-Breaking Diamond Certifications For "Umbrella" & More

Per the RIAA's website, "Umbrella," "Work," "Stay," and "Needed Me" have propelled Rihanna to make history this week.

Rihanna was a record-breaker and history-maker long before today, but her latest piece of proof in that lineage is a pretty special one. Moreover, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) bestowed four new Diamond plaques on her songs with over ten million units sold. These are for "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z, "Work" featuring Drake, "Needed Me," and "Stay" with Mikky Ekko, as they announced as of Friday (May 31) on their website. "Diamonds" had gone Diamond back in April, and with these new 2024 certifications plus the Eminem-assisted "Love The Way You Lie" and the Calvin Harris collab "We Found Love," RiRi is now the female artist with the most Diamond singles in history.

"ain’t no back n forth," Rihanna tweeted with a graphic from Roc Nation congratulating her on this massive achievement. Surely she will have some other ways to celebrate this milestone, such as maybe another date night with A$AP Rocky or just some family time with their kids. Either way, the Barbadian superstar has had a killer 2024 so far even without the release of her long-awaited ninth studio album... so far. Maybe hope is just naiveté at this point, but it's the only thing keeping us going.

Rihanna Reacts To Her New Diamond Plaques

Furthermore, there have been recent teases that the project will come out soon, but with no real confirmation or hard evidence, we can only wait and be patient. However, this new RIAA record does speak to just how much longevity and staying power Rihanna was able to infuse into these particular hits. It's not an uncommon trait in the catalog, but for these massive songs in particular, it feels like they went Diamond in our hearts long ago. We'll see what the record looks like by the time she's officially bowed out, and how it continues to evolve as her career etches itself into the history books.