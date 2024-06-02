Rihanna Rocks Her Diamonds For A Girl's Night Out In NYC

BYGabriel Bras Nevares349 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 13, 2024
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 13: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are seen on May 13, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)
A "Fashion Killa" through and through.

Rihanna may often be busy with family time, but she also proved on Friday (May 31) that she can make plenty of due time for her friends, as well. Moreover, she hit up Pergola in New York City for a girl's night out, and donned some expectedly gorgeous drip for the occasion (click on the "Via" link down below to see pictures, as we can't post them directly on HNHH). The Barbadian singer wore a black minidress with a zebra-print jacket, lots of diamond jewelry, blonde braids, and even a diamond flower clip for her hair. It's never a surprise when she stuns with her fashion choices and sense of style, but it's always a treat for fans who seek to up their fit game.

Furthermore, all this diamond embellishment makes a whole lot of sense right now, as Rihanna recently became the female artist with the most Diamond-certified singles in the RIAA's history. She celebrated the occasion with a congratulatory post from Roc Nation as "Work," "Umbrella," "Stay," and "Needed Me" all passed the threshold this week. It's an amazing achievement and one that really speaks to these hits' staying power, relevance, and resonance. RiRi's other Diamond hits obviously include "Diamonds," as well as "We Found Love" and "Love The Way You Lie."

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate RZA’s Second Birthday With Adorable Family Photos

Rihanna At A Fenty Beauty Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rihanna celebrates new Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

However, all these accolades do have fans pondering on a long-asked, desperate, and highly anticipated question: when will Rihanna's next Diamond hit come out? Fans have been asking for the long-awaited ninth solo studio album for over eight years now, and while there have been a lot of teases and promises, they are still empty-handed. Regardless of the wait, more recent hints indicate that it might land sooner than we think. But at this point, it's all just a guessing game.

Meanwhile, Rihanna is just as prone to pushing her own sense of fashion and style as she is to developing her status as an entrepreneur and businesswoman in that field. For example, she continues to seek new models for Savage x Fenty and did a lot of press as of late to push her brands forward. It's a very exciting time with a lot of family, friends, opportunities, and events, although it's strayed a bit away from why we fell in love with this career in the first place. But that could all turn around with R9, so let's keep our fingers crossed.

Read More: Rihanna’s MET Gala Absence Sparks Rumors Of Another Pregnancy

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - ArrivalsStreetwearRihanna Celebrates New Record-Breaking Diamond Certifications For "Umbrella" & More1.8K
rihanna r9StreetwearRihanna Teases "R9": Tracing The Rumors Since "Anti"1340
Fenty Exclusive PreviewStreetwearRihanna Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar4.7K
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video - Show &amp; BTSStreetwearRihanna Gets New Wax Figure832