Rihanna Rocks Her Diamonds For A Girl's Night Out In NYC

A "Fashion Killa" through and through.

Rihanna may often be busy with family time, but she also proved on Friday (May 31) that she can make plenty of due time for her friends, as well. Moreover, she hit up Pergola in New York City for a girl's night out, and donned some expectedly gorgeous drip for the occasion (click on the "Via" link down below to see pictures, as we can't post them directly on HNHH). The Barbadian singer wore a black minidress with a zebra-print jacket, lots of diamond jewelry, blonde braids, and even a diamond flower clip for her hair. It's never a surprise when she stuns with her fashion choices and sense of style, but it's always a treat for fans who seek to up their fit game.

Furthermore, all this diamond embellishment makes a whole lot of sense right now, as Rihanna recently became the female artist with the most Diamond-certified singles in the RIAA's history. She celebrated the occasion with a congratulatory post from Roc Nation as "Work," "Umbrella," "Stay," and "Needed Me" all passed the threshold this week. It's an amazing achievement and one that really speaks to these hits' staying power, relevance, and resonance. RiRi's other Diamond hits obviously include "Diamonds," as well as "We Found Love" and "Love The Way You Lie."

Rihanna At A Fenty Beauty Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Rihanna celebrates new Fenty Beauty Soft'Lit Foundation in LA at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

However, all these accolades do have fans pondering on a long-asked, desperate, and highly anticipated question: when will Rihanna's next Diamond hit come out? Fans have been asking for the long-awaited ninth solo studio album for over eight years now, and while there have been a lot of teases and promises, they are still empty-handed. Regardless of the wait, more recent hints indicate that it might land sooner than we think. But at this point, it's all just a guessing game.