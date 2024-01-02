Luh Tyler And Tony Shhnow Showcase Some Chemistry On "POP OUT"

Both Luh Tyler and Tony Shhnow were dropping new music on a consistent basis throughout 2023. For the 17-year-old sensation out of Florida, he put forth his debut project My Vision. Tyler brought on some big guests including one of his biggest co-signers, Lil Uzi Vert, on "Ransom." In addition to that tape, he released 15 singles. The most recent one, "The Grinch Freestyle," saw what Tyler could do alongside Latto. On the other side, Tony was prolific as well.

If you thought Tyler was busy, think again. The California rapper fed the streets and then some with over 20 singles! For LPs, Tony Shhnow had his solo effort Love Streak in April. Then, on October 31, he collided with Robb Bank$ on I Can't Feel My Face Too. Now, these two fresh faces are meeting for the first time on a YouTube single.

Listen To "POP OUT" By Luh Tyler And Tony Shhnow

"POP OUT" features a very minimal beat with the bass turned down to low volume. This gives room for Tyler and Shhnow's voices, words, and flows to shine. People in the comments seem to really dig this new collab. "This s*** so hard we need a part 2. Been out for 15 minutes and I already replayed it 5 times, one person says. You can hear what all the chatter is about with the link above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "POP OUT," by Luh Tyler and Tony Shhnow? Does this song beat out anything that either artist put out in 2023, why or why not? Since both rappers have a niche sound, how well can they succeed in 2024 and beyond? Who had the better performance on the track? Do you think they should continue to collaborate in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for the latest news around Luh Tyler and Tony Shhnow. Finally, stay with us for the best song posts throughout the week.

