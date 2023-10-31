Robb Bank$ And Tony Shhnow Come Together For A Full Project With “I Can’t Feel My Face Too”

Robb Bank$ and Tony Shhnow are two names that do not bring in mainstream numbers but they certainly know how to bring the energy. Robb being from Florida and Tony being from Atlanta have slightly differing styles, but they do bring seamless chemistry to the table with their first tape together. Prior to this project, the two were on a song together from one of Robb's 2023 albums. They appeared on "Iron on Me" featuring Seddy Hendrix.

Now, they are testing what they can do for a full-fleshed-out album. As we said before, they have done just that. For Robb, this follows up his 2PhoneShawty (Special Edition) project. On the other side, Tony is also not wasting a lot of time since his last effort. He dropped Love Streak back in April of this year.

Listen To I Can't Feel My Face Too From Robb Bank$ And Tony Shhnow

I Can't Feel My Face Too is quite a short offering. Even though there are 14 tracks here, it is only 29 minutes and 11 seconds. To showcase that they mesh well, the tracklist remains almost featureless. There is only one guest appearance and it is from DRAM on "Overstand." That was one of the singles leading up to the release.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Robb Bank$ and Tony Shhnow, I Can't Feel My Face Too? Is this the best collaboration project of the year? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Robb Bank$, Tony Shhnow, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

I Can't Feel My Face Too Tracklist:

Intro Skit Tristan Thompson Toxic Respect the Shooter Pathetic Interlude D.A.N. Selfish Overstand with DRAM Exotic Smoke Keep it 100 2 Cool Hallucinating Fans Interlude Making Love to Fans Swapped Out

